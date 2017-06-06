Koenigsegg Agera RS Hunts Down Unsuspecting Pagani Huayra during $50M Track Day

The past weekend has seen the Netherlands' hosting the 2017 edition of the Supercar Sunday, an event that brought together a drool-worthy collection of go-fast animals that probably made for a $50 million gathering.





We've brought along a piece of footage captured at the high-octane gathering. The ten-minute clip, which was recorded on the TT Circuit Assen, brings plenty of occasions to jump for joy.Of course, the stunt we mentioned in the title is just one of the adventures that set this even apart from your usual track day. So here are a few more aspects that caught our attention while enjoying this piece of supercar/hypercar madness.We'll remind you that the yellow Angelholm machine seen here is the Agera RS ML, whose owner enjoys putting plenty of adventure miles on the thing, as we showed you back in the Spring, when the hypercar turned into a snow plow while going through the Swiss Alps.For one thing, the number of 991 GT3 RS Porsches present at the event only added to the aural might of these Neunelfers, allowing them to exhibit serious flat-six aural domination moves. In fact, counting these PDK wielders could make for an amusing game.While other drivers were busy manhandling (more or less) conventional-looking speed devils, the event held a special place for contraptions whose styling has nothing to do with that of a Ferrari or a McLaren . You know, motoring pieces wearing badges such as Donkervoort, Tramontana (This R model packs an 888 hp V12 heart) or Radical.Then there was the Lamborghini crew, which was led by the brand spanking new Huracan Performante. Oh, and the rugged terrain monsters were in a class of their own, with the G500 4x4 Squared trying to one-up its Blue Oval adversary.Oh and we also have a few questions about the hefty wing on the back of the 2018 Mercedes-E63S safety car, but that's another story for another time.