First BAC Mono Police Car Is Fittingly Patroling the Isle of Man

We're used to seeing all sorts of cars
, sports cars, and even hypercars
wearing the inscriptions of various police units around the globe, but up to this point, all of them had one thing in common: they all had at least two seats.
Well, scratch that rule off your book because Briggs Automotive Company (also known as BAC) and the Isle of Man Government have decided that the one thing missing from the iconic island was a BAC Mono
police car.
The Liverpool-based manufacturer has agreed to provide one of its rare single-seaters to the Isle of Man police force, which will employ it for patrol duties but also show it at various events where it will be used to promote safe driving.
The lucky badge-bearer who will get to drive the unique supercar
is PC Andy Greaves, an advanced driver, police motorcyclist, and collision investigator - so definitely the best man for the job. As you would expect, Andy was more excited than a four-year-old on Christmas morning: “It’s a remarkable vehicle, and clearly will be of huge interest to bikers and car drivers alike. We are here to promote safe use of the road, and it’s amazing how many people want to talk to you when this is your transport.
”
Despite having a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with "just" 305 hp, the BAC Mono is capable of accelerating to 60 mph (97 km/h) from standstill in just 2.8 seconds. Add the vehicle's weight of only 580 kg (1,278 lb), and you get the perfect car to enjoy the wonderful roads that can be found on the Isle of Man.
“We have a very special affinity with the Isle of Man and we’re absolutely delighted to bring this extra-special Mono to a remarkable police force,
" said Neill Briggs, co-founder of BAC and Director of Product Development. "The Government has been nothing but amazingly supportive to BAC and the BAC dream, and we’re honored to be able to play our part in making their roads a safer place. This is a world first for both BAC and the Isle of Man and something both parties are incredibly proud of.
”
The thing that makes the Isle of Man and BAC Mono such a match made in heaven aren't so much the stunning roads, but the fact that most of them have no speed restrictions. Which is also why having a super-fast police car is a bit ironical, considering there are no speeding drivers to catch.