Next Acura NSX May Go Fully Electric as 1,000 HP Hypercar, Executive Hints

The Honda/Acura NSX is still a fresh presence in the automaker's showrooms and yet it seems we can already look forward to a dramatic tech transformation for the next incarnation of the velocity tool - how about an all-electric NSX?





We're talking about the 1,000 hp Pikes Peak race car that tackled the Race to the Clouds last year, grabbing third place overall.



“The technology used on the Pikes Peak car could be interesting,” the executive explained. “It's not just a competition car; I would like to make such a car in production, and there are some studies around that. We want our electric cars to be joyful to drive, and it is clear that this proposal, with around 1000bhp, is both joyful and uses technology that could one day reach production. We are evaluating what is possible now,”



This potential NSX path seems to fall in line with the rumors we've heard about the future of the



Truth be told, both the Bavarian sportscar and the Japanese supercar are pretty far from the top performers in their classes, with the hybrid nature of their powertrains appearing to bring weight drawbacks that are greater than the performance boost they deliver.



As such, turning these machines into contraptions that work based on electron juice alone might just be an intelligent move.



Nevertheless, with the present



