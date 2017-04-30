Acura CDX Considered For U.S. Market

For the time being, Acura
has two sport utility vehicles to offer in the United States of America: the RDX and MDX. And as interest for the compact-sized segment grows ever stronger, Honda’s premium division is looking into bringing the CDX over to the U.S. However, a categorical decision has yet to be made.
This development comes courtesy of Jon Ikeda, group vice president of Acura in the United States
. Speaking to Wards Auto
, the official let it slip that the CDX is “a model that interests a lot of our people, so we have our R&D guys looking into the possibility.”
What’s keeping Acura from doing so right now?
Other than adapting the Guangzhou, China-built CDX
to U.S. regulatory requirements, it’s also worth remembering that competition is very stiff. Competitors include the Infiniti QX30, Mercedes GLA, and Audi Q3, and the CDX has a bit of a problem. And that problem can be found under the hood.
You see, the compact luxury crossover comes exclusively with a 1.5-liter turbo, whereas its competitors all boast 2.0-liter mills. Given these circumstances, Acura might be interested in offering a different engine for the U.S.-spec CDX. However, can Acura make a case for such a change?
The 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo in question develops 182 horsepower and 240 Nm (177 pound-feet) of torque, and as standard, it’s joined by a dual-clutch gifted with eight forward gears. Priced from 229,800 RMB ($33,330 at current exchange rates), the CDX is available with front- and all-wheel-drive.
Measuring 4.49 meters (176.9 in) in length and boasting a wheelbase of 2.66 meters (104.7 in), the CDX is very close to the Honda CR-V
in terms of size.
In related news, Acura plans to introduce an all-new RDX next year. Similar to the CDX and refreshed MDX
, the infamous beak will be gone. Underhood, it’s highly possible for a 2.0-liter turbo to be featured, with the rumor mill also suggesting that Acura might introduce a hybrid derivative as well.