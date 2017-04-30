autoevolution

Acura CDX Considered For U.S. Market

 
For the time being, Acura has two sport utility vehicles to offer in the United States of America: the RDX and MDX. And as interest for the compact-sized segment grows ever stronger, Honda’s premium division is looking into bringing the CDX over to the U.S. However, a categorical decision has yet to be made.
This development comes courtesy of Jon Ikeda, group vice president of Acura in the United States. Speaking to Wards Auto, the official let it slip that the CDX is “a model that interests a lot of our people, so we have our R&D guys looking into the possibility.” What’s keeping Acura from doing so right now?

Other than adapting the Guangzhou, China-built CDX to U.S. regulatory requirements, it’s also worth remembering that competition is very stiff. Competitors include the Infiniti QX30, Mercedes GLA, and Audi Q3, and the CDX has a bit of a problem. And that problem can be found under the hood.

You see, the compact luxury crossover comes exclusively with a 1.5-liter turbo, whereas its competitors all boast 2.0-liter mills. Given these circumstances, Acura might be interested in offering a different engine for the U.S.-spec CDX. However, can Acura make a case for such a change?

The 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo in question develops 182 horsepower and 240 Nm (177 pound-feet) of torque, and as standard, it’s joined by a dual-clutch gifted with eight forward gears. Priced from 229,800 RMB ($33,330 at current exchange rates), the CDX is available with front- and all-wheel-drive.

Measuring 4.49 meters (176.9 in) in length and boasting a wheelbase of 2.66 meters (104.7 in), the CDX is very close to the Honda CR-V in terms of size.

In related news, Acura plans to introduce an all-new RDX next year. Similar to the CDX and refreshed MDX, the infamous beak will be gone. Underhood, it’s highly possible for a 2.0-liter turbo to be featured, with the rumor mill also suggesting that Acura might introduce a hybrid derivative as well.
