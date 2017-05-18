Acura Announces Pricing For 2018 TLX, It’s $1,000 More Expensive Than 2017 Model

Introduced for the 2015 model year, the TLX brings forth a handful of new goodies to the table for the 2018 mid-cycle refresh. Plus a retail price of $33,000 excluding destination charge, which translates to a bump of $1,000. The question is, is the 2018 TLX worthy of that premium?





"We're enhancing the already outstanding dynamic performance of the Acura TLX by carrying our Precision Crafted Performance direction through to the exterior design," commented Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Take the entry-level TLX 2.4L trim level as a case in point. All those green dollar bills account for the AcuraWatch safety suite, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a full-color TFT driver’s meter, Sirius XM 2.0, and a capacitive touchscreen-based user interface. New and improved features further include Dark Burl/Acoustic wood details, 17-inch alloy wheels, a redesigned exterior, Jewel Eye LED lights, LED-accented daytime running lights, as well as LED turn signals.One by one, I guess it’s fair to say that Acura spent those $1,000 well enough. Arguably the best element introduced for 2018 is the front fascia, which is now void of the ill-fated beak that’s also gone from the MDX . Planned to go on sale at the beginning of June, the overhauled TLX is also the recipient of what Acura calls V6 A-Spec.Consider the A-Spec as being a performance-oriented package for the 3.5-liter V6-equipped model. Boasting exclusive trim and styling cues both inside and out, the range-topping variant rides on 19-inch wheels wrapped 245/40-section tires of the Michelin Primacy variety.Available in front- and SH-configurations, the A-Spec’s party pieces are the retuned electric power steering system, stiffer spring rates and stabilizer bar. On the subject of pricing, this model starts from $42,800 and tops at $44,800 for the all-wheel-driven derivate."We're enhancing the already outstanding dynamic performance of the Acura TLX by carrying our Precision Crafted Performance direction through to the exterior design," commented Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura . "The addition of the new A-Spec further advances the TLX to a more distinctive position in the segment and enhances its appeal to a more performance oriented buyer."