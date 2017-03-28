autoevolution
Acura Refreshes TLX For 2018, Boasts Precision Concept Grille

 
It’s funny that Acura managed to create a car as beautiful as the Precision Concept, yet Honda’s luxury division can’t adapt it for production. There is a silver lining to this, though, and it comes in the form of the facelifted TLX.
The TLX has never been the mid-size luxury sedan Acura envisioned it. A big problem of the TLX is that it’s too much of a Honda Accord. But Acura, who isn’t Honda, doesn’t offer the bang for the buck the mother company boasts. Therefore, sales of the TLX are below the marque’s expectations. From 47,080 units in 2015, the mid-size sedan dropped to 37,156 in 2016.

It’s as clear as day something has to change if Acura wants to prevail in this segment. And that change is go for the 2018 model year, when the TLX will receive a pair of new full-LED headlights and a fancy new grille. From the sole teaser image released by the automaker, it looks good, a whole lot better than the current car. But exterior design is just the start.

Acura makes a point that the mid-cycle tinkering will see the TLX receive new premium features and technology enhancements. But we’ve heard that story one too many times before, haven’t we? Be that as it may, the manufacturer believes that this little facelift will definitely cut the mustard.

"The 2018 TLX will receive new styling elements that ratchet up its emotion and reflect Acura's focus on Precision Crafted Performance," explains Jon Ikeda, the head honcho the Honda-owned marque. "Acura customers embraced the MDX when we raised its game with bold, new styling, and we're pumped to show how we're elevating the TLX experience."

The MDX and TLX, however, are like chalk and cheese. Totally different segments, and completely different audiences. ‘Short-sightedness’ might be the word to describe what it means for the TLX to borrow some traits from the MDX, then expect the customers to flock in and buy the damn thing.
