2018 Acura TLX Gains Performance-Oriented A-Spec Model

AWD

What’s new for 2018? More importantly than anything, the TLX gives potential customers a new reason to consider it with the deletion of the infamous beak. The front fascia is miles better-looking than that of the pre-facelift . The Jewel Eye lamps also help, as does the diamond pentagon grille.At the rear, refreshments include a more straightforward bumper design and dual-outlet exhaust. The TLX A-Spec variant (pictured in white) is more of that, flaunting rectangular tips and an aerodynamic diffuser. Wheel-wise, the 2.4-liter inline-4 variant gets 17-inch rollers, whereas the 3.5-liter V6 is augmented by 18 inchers. The interior, however, remains the same.In the automaker’s defense, the infotainment system is capable of Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto -ing. For some reason or other, the fiddly button-control gear selector continues to be featured in the V6-powered TLX. And speaking of the range-topping engine option, the few customers who want some sporting potential from the newcomer can opt for the A-Spec.Available in both front- and SH-configurations, the Acura TLX A-Spec is arguably the most visually enticing iteration of the 2018 MY. Beyond the exclusive detailing, handling is complemented by 19-inch wheels paired with 245-section rubber, sport-tuned suspension, and sharper steering.The dynamic capability of the TLX A-Spec with all-wheel-drive is furthered by rear stabilizer and stiffer spring rates, thus improving body control when the going gets twisty. Regarding interior appointments, the A-Spec trumps the bog standard TLX with leather and Alcantara inserts, plus many premium touches such as ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging.