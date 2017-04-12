2018 Acura TLX Gains Performance-Oriented A-Spec Model

Ever since it was introduced in 2014, the Acura
TLX mid-size sedan struggled to convince buyers interested in this vehicle segment to put their money down on a glorified Accord. But with the mid-cycle facelift operated for the 2018 model year, Honda’s swankier vehicle division believes the tides will finally turn.
What’s new for 2018? More importantly than anything, the TLX gives potential customers a new reason to consider it with the deletion of the infamous beak. The front fascia is miles better-looking than that of the pre-facelift
. The Jewel Eye lamps also help, as does the diamond pentagon grille.
At the rear, refreshments include a more straightforward bumper design and dual-outlet exhaust. The TLX A-Spec variant (pictured in white) is more of that, flaunting rectangular tips and an aerodynamic diffuser. Wheel-wise, the 2.4-liter inline-4 variant gets 17-inch rollers, whereas the 3.5-liter V6 is augmented by 18 inchers. The interior, however, remains the same.
In the automaker’s defense, the infotainment system is capable of Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto
-ing. For some reason or other, the fiddly button-control gear selector continues to be featured in the V6-powered TLX. And speaking of the range-topping engine option, the few customers who want some sporting potential from the newcomer can opt for the A-Spec.
Available in both front- and SH-AWD
configurations, the Acura TLX A-Spec is arguably the most visually enticing iteration of the 2018 MY. Beyond the exclusive detailing, handling is complemented by 19-inch wheels paired with 245-section rubber, sport-tuned suspension, and sharper steering.
The dynamic capability of the TLX A-Spec with all-wheel-drive is furthered by rear stabilizer and stiffer spring rates, thus improving body control when the going gets twisty. Regarding interior appointments, the A-Spec trumps the bog standard TLX with leather and Alcantara inserts, plus many premium touches such as ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging.