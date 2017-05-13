autoevolution

NIO EP9 Uses The EV Force on Nurburgring, Tops Lamborghini Record via 6:45.9 Lap

 
13 May 2017, 9:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Die-hard Nurburgring aficionados among you certainly remember the EV record set by the NIO EP9 last year, when the startup-born machine managed to get round the Nordschleife in 7:05. Well, the thing has returned to the ring, bringing its chronograph performance to (ready for it?) 6:45.9 seconds.
The EV maker has yet to provide video proof of the lap (the images to your right come from the previous adventure), but, if the stopwatch number proves to be accurate, this means the EP9 one-upped the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's 6:52.01 production car record time by quite a margin.

Before we move any further, we need to mention that NIO never said its 1,360 hp contraption managed to set a new production car record.

"The EP9’s new lap record is 19.22 seconds faster than its previous lap time. This is a fabulous achievement for NIO and I am very proud of the team that has worked tirelessly to achieve this accolade," NIO's Gerry Highes stated.

So, does the thing qualify as a production car? The answer is... complicated. You see, the company has already built six units of the street-legal machine and plans to find other ten customers.

How was it possible for the EV to set such an amazing time, which, by the way, means it beat its own time by nearly 20 seconds?

Well, that megawatt of power mentioned above, which is accompanied by 1,480 Nm (1.091 lb-ft) of instant torque, comes from four electric motors, with the four trannies of the car allowing it to use all-wheel-drive torque vectoring. Then there's the downforce, which, at least in the configuration used for the Green Hell, can reach up to 24,000 Newtons (read: more than the downforce delivered by an F1 car).

The carmaker claims that the pair of lithium ion batteries of the EP9 needs just 45 minutes for a full charge, while offering a range of 265 miles (427 km).

An yes, we're just as impatient as you when it comes to getting our hands on that fresh Nurburgring video.
Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 nio ep9 EV green electric
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78