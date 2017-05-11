autoevolution

BMW i8 Spyder Caught Testing during Nurburgring Tourist Track Day, Debut Close

 
The Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event that took place yesterday delivered its fair share of stunts and one of the vehicles taking place in the sessions deserves a dedicated tale. That's because we're talking about a vehicle that should've lapped the Nordschleife during the Industry Pool, namely the BMW i8 Spyder.
Judging by this move and the fact that the i8 Spyder has been testing with just a psychedelic wrap for quite some time now, we could be looking at a 2018MY release instead of the 2019 market entry we expected in the past.

We'll remind you that the Bavarian automaker previously talked about the i8 Spyder set to enter production next year, so we could see the open-air incarnation of the hybrid sportscar making its debut at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show.

Since the German automaker has designed an innovative CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) structure for the go-fast machine, we're expecting the roof mechanism, which remains hidden, to stick with the technologically advanced theme.

For now, we can only check out the appealing humps adorning the engine deck of the i8 Spyder, with these also appearing to bring respectable visibility.

The Spyder will be introduced together with the mid-cycle refresh for the gas-electric Bimmer. No official info has been offered on the matter, but the i8 Formula E safety car upgrades provide some hints on the upcoming powertrain updates. The safety car's battery pack has been bosted from 7.1 to 10 kWh, which means that the driving range could double.

Speaking of the Nurburgring, the i8 is also in for a set of driving dynamic updates. Chief among the revisions will be an output boost, one that should see the maximum power jumping from 362 to 400 hp.

You can zoom in on the BMW i8 Spyder test car in the piece of Nordschleife footage below.

