BMW i8 Spyder Caught Testing during Nurburgring Tourist Track Day, Debut Close

The Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event that took place yesterday delivered its fair share of stunts and one of the vehicles taking place in the sessions deserves a dedicated tale. That's because we're talking about a vehicle that should've lapped the Nordschleife during the Industry Pool, namely the BMW i8 Spyder.





We'll remind you that the Bavarian automaker previously talked about the i8 Spyder set to enter production next year, so we could see the open-air incarnation of the hybrid sportscar making its debut at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show.



Since the German automaker has designed an innovative



For now, we can only check out the appealing humps adorning the engine deck of the i8 Spyder, with these also appearing to bring respectable visibility.



The Spyder will be introduced together with the mid-cycle refresh for the gas-electric



Speaking of the Nurburgring, the i8 is also in for a set of driving dynamic updates. Chief among the revisions will be an output boost, one that should see the maximum power jumping from 362 to 400 hp.



You can zoom in on the BMW i8 Spyder test car in the piece of Nordschleife footage below.



