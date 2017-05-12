autoevolution

BMW M3 Driver Avoids Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash with Quick Sidestep Reaction

 
12 May 2017, 12:42 UTC ·
by
For every aficionado that gets to fly from one Green Hell corner to another, there are tons of other gear heads out there who can't fulfill their Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) dreams due to all sorts of reasons. So imagine just how frustrating it must be to make it to the Nurburgring and get involved in an accident without having any fault.
This is a situation that an E46 BMW M3 driver managed to avoid, all thanks to his sharp track day reflexes. The shenanigan took place during yesterday's public session and almost saw a Volkswagen Scirocco hitting the Bimmer.

As the two German go-fast tools were going through the Adenauer Forst section of the track, with the M3 taking the far right and the Vee-Dub sitting extremely close to it, the driver of the Scirocco acted as if the BMW wasn't there, basically cutting off the E46.

Fortunately, the M3 guy seems to have anticipated the issue, with the man carefully steering his car halfway off the track to avoid the collision.

Zooming in on the cars, we notice the the Volkswagen Scirocco is one of the rental vehicles that entertain tourists at the track. As for the straight-six machine, the M3 seems to have been prepped for the circuit, roll cage and all.

Truth be told, Adenauer Forst can easily play the role of an unpleasant surprise for those who aren't familiar with the layout of the Nurburgring. Most drivers are surprised by the tightness of the curve that leads into the S-section bend and run wide on the grass.

And, on certain occasions, two-car situations such as the one described above lead to ridiculous crashes, such as the one we showed you back in October, when another BMW was... attacked by a Hyundai.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 2:36 point of the video below for the said M3 maneuver.

