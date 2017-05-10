This Mysterious Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon is Not a Black Series Model

The rather short, or better yet compact, 9-year history of Black Series versions for Mercedes-AMG cars is a bit convoluted, but it also has a decent number of qualities.





It is likely that the “R” particle will replace “Black Series” for the most hardcore AMG versions, but that is not the reason why this weird



That reason is actually pretty simple: it has way too many doors to be one, and the roof is a bit too long. You see, every single Black Series model has had a maximum of two doors and a fixed, small roof. Both the



There is no way that Mercedes-AMG will go against everything that the Black Series moniker stood for by launching an overpowered station wagon that looks more ready for the Autobahn that the racing track.



That said, the mystery surrounding the pre-production model continues to exist, especially since this is no ordinary E63 Wagon with a bit a camo on it. If you look closely, there is a full-blown roll cage inside, the wheel arches have some pretty significant extensions, and the tires look absolutely massive.



Mainly because of the seemingly higher ground clearance, we first thought that this is a prototype for an AMG-ified



In short, this tire-shredding wagon (check out the footage at the 0:46 minute) is simply a mule for an upcoming hybrid drivetrain, which will first see the light of day in the



First previewed by the HP , the drivetrain consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that's paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. The 700 hp+ resulting from the contraption will be sent to all four wheels via a new AWD system with torque vectoring, so handling efficiency would definitely be improved with the extra-wide tires.



Until we get an official confirmation on the matter, this is the story we're sticking with regarding the mysterious “Black Series” wagon. We should learn more about it in the next couple of months once both Nurburgring testing and insider leaks intensify.



