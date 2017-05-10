autoevolution

This Mysterious Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon is Not a Black Series Model

 
10 May 2017, 17:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The rather short, or better yet compact, 9-year history of Black Series versions for Mercedes-AMG cars is a bit convoluted, but it also has a decent number of qualities.
The first model was launched way back in 2006, while the last one was unveiled in 2013, and the chances for a new one to appear has been slowly decreasing in the last couple of years.

It is likely that the “R” particle will replace “Black Series” for the most hardcore AMG versions, but that is not the reason why this weird E63 S Wagon caught flying on the Nordschleife is not a Black Series model.

That reason is actually pretty simple: it has way too many doors to be one, and the roof is a bit too long. You see, every single Black Series model has had a maximum of two doors and a fixed, small roof. Both the SLK 55 AMG Black Series and the SL 65 AMG Black Series monster were modified to lose their convertible hardtops for a fixed carbon fiber top in the name of lightness and agility.

There is no way that Mercedes-AMG will go against everything that the Black Series moniker stood for by launching an overpowered station wagon that looks more ready for the Autobahn that the racing track.

That said, the mystery surrounding the pre-production model continues to exist, especially since this is no ordinary E63 Wagon with a bit a camo on it. If you look closely, there is a full-blown roll cage inside, the wheel arches have some pretty significant extensions, and the tires look absolutely massive.

Mainly because of the seemingly higher ground clearance, we first thought that this is a prototype for an AMG-ified E-Class All-Terrain, but an unconfirmed insider rumor is saying otherwise.

In short, this tire-shredding wagon (check out the footage at the 0:46 minute) is simply a mule for an upcoming hybrid drivetrain, which will first see the light of day in the Mercedes-AMG GT four-/five-door that's coming next year.

First previewed by the Mercedes-AMG GT concept, where it developed over 800 HP, the drivetrain consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that's paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. The 700 hp+ resulting from the contraption will be sent to all four wheels via a new AWD system with torque vectoring, so handling efficiency would definitely be improved with the extra-wide tires.

Until we get an official confirmation on the matter, this is the story we're sticking with regarding the mysterious “Black Series” wagon. We should learn more about it in the next couple of months once both Nurburgring testing and insider leaks intensify.  

mercedes-amg e63 t-modell Mercedes-AMG spy video Nurburgring E-Class rumor Mercedes-Benz
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74