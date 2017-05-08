2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Continues To Sniff For Panamera Truffles

Next year will be an interesting one for Mercedes-AMG. Shortly after celebrating 50 years of existence in 2017, the go-fast carmaker will introduce a huge array of all-new models, plenty of them having no direct counterpart in the Mercedes-Benz
line-up.
The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT in four-door attire
will be one of them, and a pre-production prototype of the beast was recently spotted driving on the streets of Germany once again.
Despite most likely having “GT” in its name and being marketed as the Mercedes-AMG
GT for those who want to have more than one passenger, the four-(five?)door coupe will have little in common with the thoroughbred.
In other words, the model is based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform instead of an elongated version of the aluminum spaceframe used by its two-door namesake.
Coincidentally, the next-generation CLS, which some rumors refer as being called the CLE
, is also based on the MRA platform, but the two models will be vastly different in both look and purpose.
While the CLS/CLE is set to take its four-door coupe look further, the Mercedes-AMG four-door will be an overpowered liftback design not unlike the Porsche Panamera or the Audi A7
. As it happens, it's the Panamera Turbo that Mercedes-AMG is going up against with the new model.
Previewed by the sexy Mercedes-AMG GT Concept
, the new Affalterbach brute is expected to be the first series-produced AMG hybrid, with the electric bit used mostly to bring extra torque, not necessarily fuel economy.
That said, the car should use a bit less gasoline than one would expect from a 700 HP
+ super sedan with all-wheel-drive. Power will come from a new version of the AMG-developed 4.0-liter V8, which will be paired with at least two electric motors and torque-vectoring AWD
.
Expect more details about the model, including more believable rumors about its official name, in the upcoming months. Its launch date should be somewhere in the first half of 2018, as a 2019 model year. Price wise it should sit well above the best equipped CLS/CLE versions, but on part with the recently launched Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
, which comes with up to 680 hp.