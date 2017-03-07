autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is a Brute in Savile Row Clothing

 
7 Mar 2017, 10:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
It was bound to happen at some point, especially since the “hybrid” moniker is no longer reserved only for cars that look like motorized snails, but for hypercars as well.
One of the cars that Mercedes-AMG is unveiling this year, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, is a four-door concept that also previews a future production model.

Officially called the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, the sexy four-door coupe is exactly the kind of animal you would expect from an AMG hybrid.

Powered by a version of the company's 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, the model is also augmented by an electric motor fitted on the rear axle, which gets its juice from a lightweight battery.

The total system output is 816 PS (805 hp) and an undisclosed amount of torque, which is probably enough to wrinkle the asphalt when accelerating from a standstill. Speaking of which, the GT Concept can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds, apparently, while its top speed hasn't been divulged.

"With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept we are giving a preview of our third completely autonomously developed sports car. And extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant. Plus the GT Concept – like the AMG Hypercar, which we are presenting at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt – illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG." said Tobia Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

Despite Daimler AG head honcho, Dieter Zetsche, letting it slip during the model's press conference that the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept features laser lights, there is no mention of them in the official press release. Instead, the car has daytime running lights that feature “nano active fiber technology” for the first time, while the headlamps themselves continue to use LED technology.

While the model's design previews a future, AMG-only, production model, the powertrain also offers a glimpse of future means of propulsion in other Mercedes-AMG models. Its 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system is also supported by the electric motor, while each of the car's wheels can be allocated torque individually, resulting in full-time torque vectoring.

The battery can be charged either via brake energy regeneration or with the aid of the 4.0-liter V8, and Mercedes-Benz brags about it being highly scalable and lightweight while offering more juice than comparable batteries.

Expect the production model to be unveiled sometime in 2018 and go straight against the Porsche Panamera. Based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, the four-door coupe will share most of its insides with the Mercedes-Benz CLS replacement, which is set to be unveiled in 2018 as well.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz AMG 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74