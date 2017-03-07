Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is a Brute in Savile Row Clothing

It was bound to happen at some point, especially since the “hybrid” moniker is no longer reserved only for cars that look like motorized snails, but for hypercars as well.

One of the cars that Mercedes-is unveiling this year, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, is a four-door concept that also previews a future production model.Officially called the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept , the sexy four-door coupe is exactly the kind of animal you would expect from an AMG hybrid.Powered by a version of the company's 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, the model is also augmented by an electric motor fitted on the rear axle, which gets its juice from a lightweight battery.The total system output is 816 PS (805 hp) and an undisclosed amount of torque, which is probably enough to wrinkle the asphalt when accelerating from a standstill. Speaking of which, the GT Concept can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds, apparently, while its top speed hasn't been divulged."With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept we are giving a preview of our third completely autonomously developed sports car. And extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant. Plus the GT Concept – like the AMG Hypercar, which we are presenting at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt – illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG." said Tobia Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.Despite Daimler AG head honcho, Dieter Zetsche, letting it slip during the model's press conference that the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept features laser lights, there is no mention of them in the official press release. Instead, the car has daytime running lights that feature “nano active fiber technology” for the first time, while the headlamps themselves continue to use LED technology.While the model's design previews a future, AMG-only, production model, the powertrain also offers a glimpse of future means of propulsion in other Mercedes-AMG models. Its 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system is also supported by the electric motor, while each of the car's wheels can be allocated torque individually, resulting in full-time torque vectoring.The battery can be charged either via brake energy regeneration or with the aid of the 4.0-liter V8, and Mercedes-Benz brags about it being highly scalable and lightweight while offering more juice than comparable batteries.Expect the production model to be unveiled sometime in 2018 and go straight against the Porsche Panamera . Based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, the four-door coupe will share most of its insides with the Mercedes-Benz CLS replacement , which is set to be unveiled in 2018 as well.