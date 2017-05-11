This Nurburgring BMW Near Crash Is a Quick Rally-Style Driving Lesson

Each driver tackling the Green Hell has his or her learning curve and the guy behind the wheel of the E30 BMW in the clip below seems to deliver an example that stands out. And we mean this in a bad way.





That's because this guy keeps unsettling the car, basically asking for the Ring to claim his BMW. And yet he manages to get away with a near crash. The explanation? Well, most of the credit goes to the massive Brunnchen gravel trap. Thankfully, the Nurburgring officials have decided to bring back the velocity-killing area after having removed it prior to the season opener.



The man flies across the track in a prepped



Perhaps this is the reason for which the man seems to mistake the Nordschleife for a gravel rally stage. While heading towards the Brunnchen corner, the driver seems to spend just as much time on the gravel as he does on the road. And we're talking about at least two such laps here. Accident risk aside, the driver must be unaware of this bend's unofficial "YouTube corner" nickname.



Truth be told, the infamous circuit does hold various annual rally stages, which see the participants running the track backward. Nevertheless, these still don't involve aiming for the gravel.



In fact, you can check out a set of Brunnchen scenes from last year's Rally Koln Ahrweiler thanks to the second clip below. Make sure you turn up the volume before hitting the "play" button, as the rally cars have a decibel-friendly message to deliver.







