Lotus Spins Going into Nurburgring's Adenauer Forst, Causes Porsche 911 Panic

We've discussed Nurburgring's Adenauer Forst on tons of occasions since this is one of the corners that has plenty of chances to catch Ring novices out. The "S" curve takes drivers by surprise, with the people behind the wheel not having enough time to slow down for the corner entry.





However, the Lotus Elise isn't like most cars and when an example of the uber-compact sportscar went through the Adenauer Forst ordeal yesterday, it all ended in a spin - as the driver decelerated while he was steering into the corner, the rear end came loose.



As we've seen when discussing another



While the spin itself was harmless, finding yourself facing traffic in the middle of the said corner is a bit like falling into the tiger's cage.



And the issues didn't fail to show up, as, for instance, the driver of a Porsche 911 seemed to notice the stationary Lotus extremely late, going for a rushed evasive maneuver. When focusing on your lap, it can be extremely difficult to pay attention to obstacles such as this Elise.



The moments that followed saw the



P.S.: Those of you tuned into our Green Hell tales might be familiar with the



The majority of such episodes end up with the said drivers running wide and stepping onto the grass section on the outside of the circuit.However, the Lotus Elise isn't like most cars and when an example of the uber-compact sportscar went through the Adenauer Forst ordeal yesterday, it all ended in a spin - as the driver decelerated while he was steering into the corner, the rear end came loose.As we've seen when discussing another Lotus Elise Nurburgring spin , the short wheelbase of the machine meant the guy behind the wheel couldn't do too much to prevent the tête à queue that followed.While the spin itself was harmless, finding yourself facing traffic in the middle of the said corner is a bit like falling into the tiger's cage.And the issues didn't fail to show up, as, for instance, the driver of a Porsche 911 seemed to notice the stationary Lotus extremely late, going for a rushed evasive maneuver. When focusing on your lap, it can be extremely difficult to pay attention to obstacles such as this Elise.The moments that followed saw the Elise guy struggling to carry on with his lap. With serious traffic coming into the bend, the man made efforts to stay off the track.P.S.: Those of you tuned into our Green Hell tales might be familiar with the white E36 BMW - yellow Porsche 911 GT3 pair that goes past the Lotus just before the driver of the British sportscar manages to get back on the circuit.