Screaming Miata Passenger Is the Sound of a Nurburgring Near Crash

Despite many aficionados treating the Nurburgring as a public road, the infamous stretch of asphalt is the kind that should see passengers thinking twice before agreeing to a shotgun ride. Let's take the guy in the passenger seat of the Mazda Miata in the clip below, for instance.
We're pretty sure that, when he went for a "spectator mode" Green Hell adventure, the man was expecting plenty of thrills. However, a guardrail approaching the little Mazda at an alarming rate of speed might not have been on his list.

And you'll get to see the man expressing his... surprise in the clip, with the open-roof ride allowing him to send all his feelings and emotions our way.

Truth be told, anybody familiar with the layout of the Nordschleife should expect trouble while going through the bend seen here. And that's because the configuration of the twist makes it a hopeless grip proposal in the wet.

Over the years, plenty of drivers have lost the rear end going through this bend and, as this E39 BMW M5 spin we showed you last fall, the surface of the track is so slippery that fighting the slide doesn't alway help.

In fact, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you too see all kind of Ring attitudes. From drivers who try to bring their machines back in line (not too many succeed), to those who simply take the foot off the gas and surrender to the laws of physics, you get to see them all.

Oh, and let's not forget those Ring novices who have enough common sense to leave the electronic nannies on while lapping the track, with the 991 Porsche 911 driver being an example as good as any.

Oh well, at least the incidents that take place here usually invole modera-speed adventures, so the damage is limited.

