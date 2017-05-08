Nurburgring Oil Spill Causes BMW Crash, Troubles Porsche 911 GT3 Ring Taxi

Out of all the dangers that await those who engage in Nurburgring track day adventures, fluid spills have to be the worst, since one can hardly be prepared for such a slippery surprise.





Case in point with the driver of the BMW in the video below, who found out just how much of an issue an oil spill can be on Saturday. Coming into the Wippermann bend, the man behind the wheel of the E46 3 Series saw the posterior of his Bimmer dancing violently.While the driver did seem to countersteer, the track conditions meant there wasn't too much the guy could do to prevent the 3er from kissing the guardrail. The Bimmer's oversteer ordeal saw the four-door going for an overly wide spin.The German sedan plowed into the protection element on the side of the track, with the impact taking quite a toll on the car.Keep in mind that the driver also has to cover the costs of the barrier repair and, as we've recently discussed, such matter can blow quite a hole in one's wallet.The only fortunate side of the Nurburgring happening we're discussing has to do with the BMW being the only casualty. The clip below allows us to see a Porsche that was also thrown off course by the spill, but its driver fortunately manged to keep things under control.We're dealing with a 991 GT3 that plays the role of a Ring Taxi, a car that has provided thrills for plenty of track day aficionados riding shotgun.This BMW accident wasn't, by any means, the most serious one taking place during the said Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session. That title goes to the Renault Clio RS crash we showed you earlier today.We're dealing with yet another Schwedenkreuz ka-bang, one that saw the driver of the hot hatch losing the tail on the corner entry. The Clio RS got airborne during the accident, but, fortunately, both the driver and the passenger walked away from the accident.