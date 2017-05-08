Next Porsche Cayman GT4 Spied on Nurburgring, Prototype May Pack 2018 GT3 Motor

Just a few hours ago, we talked
about the next member of the Porsche Cayman GT4 breed. We are now back on the topic and we've brought along the first spyshots of the mid-engined animal.
As you can see in the Nurburgring-captured images, the wheel arches are loaded with foam, with this indicating wheel tolerance testing.
More importantly, the exhaust tips don't show the tight fit of the production model, with this hinting towards the fact that the prototype is also testing the new heart of the GT4. And this is where things really get spicy.
While we have no official confirmation on the fact that the uber-Cayman
will maintain its flat-six, naturally aspirated nature, as well as its stick shift, such expectations are based on more than just rumors.
And that's because Andreas Preuninger, the head of the Porsche GT division, has recently hinted that the company wants to take the tech scheme offered by the 991.2 GT3 further, thus pleasing atmospheric engine and clutch pedal enthusiasts.
The most likely version is that the 2018 GT3 will lend its new 4.0-liter flat-six to the Cayman range-topper. For one thing, the 3.8-liter mill of the no-longer-available GT4 will probably remain confined to the history books, since its Carrera S donor has switched to a turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer with the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp.
While the retired Cayman GT4 allowed its driver to play with 385 ponies, the newcomer will go past the 400 hp border - you didn't expect the mid-engined machine to pack the full 500 hp might of the GT3, did you?
Porsche's GT arm is overly busy these days, with the engineers working to complete the development of the 991.2 GT3 RS
and the new GT2
. As such, the fresh GT4 could arrive next year.
And speaking of rumors, Porsche might introduce the newcomer as the GT3 RS and yet we're advising you to take this unofficial chat with a grain of salt brake dust.