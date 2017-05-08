autoevolution

Renault Clio RS Has Extreme Nurburgring Rollover Crash, Helpers Cause Mayhem

 
Nothing about the Clio RS Nurburgring accident you're about to see is subtle - from the fully sideways manner in which the hot hatch entered the Schwedenreuz bend to the track chaos caused by drivers willing to help nearly blocking the track.
Since those who aren't familiar with the Nurburgring's layout will be surprised at the sight of the technical "S" curve that follows a long straight, losing the rear end due to lift-off oversteer is a typical Ring novice error, one that this driver seems to have made.

The driver carried so much speed into the bend that his efforts to bring the car back in line were pretty much useless. The Renault ended up flying into the guardrail, with the nose-first impact sending the car right back on the track, albeit with a rollover twist.

Once the air time stunt was over, the Clio RS came to a stop back on its wheels. And while this accident wasn't unlike the tons of Megane RS Schwedenkreuz rollover crashes we've shown you over the years, the post-crash adventure isn't something we wish to see again.

In an effort to help the driver and the passenger of the Clio, many drivers stopped next to the wrecked Renault. And while the big-hearted boys and girls did provide assistance to the occupants of the Clio RS and tried to clear up the track, their presence meant that only sheer luck prevented another accident from taking place - a few vehicles stopped behind the barriers would've been a much better idea.

Fortunately, the driver and the passenger of the totaled Renault Clio RS walked away from the accident, while YouTube commenters mention the two went to the hospital for a check-up later that day.

Speaking of YouTube, the mayhem caused on the track also made its way to the comments section of the clip, where fingers were pointed at the Ring Taxi driver for not stopping to help. Following the details we delivered above, there's no need to explain why the Ring Taxi driver made the right choice. And we can say the same about the Ring Wolf in the blue E36 M3 following the Ring Taxi, who is probably a "teammate" of the internet-famous E36 Nordschleife guy.

