Audi TT RS Lovers Go For a Nurburgring Marriage Proposal at Mini Carousel

 
6 May 2017, 15:54 UTC ·
Marriage proposals are quite a big deal and certain car aficionados would state the same thing about lapping the Nurburgring in, say, under 8 minutes during a tourist day. But what if you try to mix the two?
Well, you would probably end up with a stunt such as the one in the piece of footage below. And the most accurate description for such an adventure would have to be "cute, but wrong".

The shenanigan took place earlier this week and we guess she said "yes", but the important matter is that the moment luckily became memorable thanks to the proposal itself, not due to an accident.

You don't have to be a track day expert to figure out that stopping on the circuit can easily cause an accident, even with all the so-called preparation of the love birds.

To be more precise, the Audi TT RS involved in the proposal was followed by other two machines, presumably in an effort to make the whole thing more visible for drivers approaching from behind.

The Schwalbenschwanz (some simply prefer to call this bend the "Mini Carousel) bend chose for the adventure normally sees drivers taking the inner line, while also providing decent visibility.

However, as we mentioned above, a crash would've still been possible - on certain occasions, drivers who are desperate to get from Bridge to Gantry will overlook the events that take place outside the racing line, forgetting that a skid, which can occur at any time, would possibly push their machines towards the stuff happening on that part of the asphalt.

And, in case you're wondering how a Mini Carousel accident looks like, we'll remind you of the internet-famous Toyota GT86 accident that took place in the bend earlier this year. Don't worry, the impact was the soft kind.

