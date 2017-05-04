autoevolution

Yellow Flag BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Movie Stunt

 
4 May 2017, 17:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Some Nordschleife accidents are more spectacular than others and the one we're here to discuss certainly takes the cake. The crash, took place during the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session held last Sunday, involving a perfectly timed BMW 3 Series ordeal.

We weren't kidding in the title above - the accident kicks off with the yellow flag being waved. And it doesn't take long until we get to see an E36 BMW 3 Series entering the Schwedenkreuz fully sideways.

Given the configuration of the bend, which catches many Ring novices out due to following a generous straight line, the twist likes to eat Ring tourists for breakfast - this curve doesn't care if you show up in a front-wheel-drive, a rear-paw or an all-wheel-drive machine. Despite the tons of such accidents we've shown you, very few drivers lose the rear end so badly while entering the twist.

The 3er went so sideways coming into the twist that it's difficult to imagine the kind of driving maneuver that could've save it.

Truth be told, the driver does seem to try the "go with the flow" path, steering in a way that could've allowed the Bimmer to complete a 360-degree spin and perhaps avoid the guardrail encounter.

Alas, the moments that follow see the car returning to the straight position just as it hits the barrier, with the impact also generating a bit of air time.

As if the small dust storm created by the BMW's spin wasn't enough for the special effects, the radiator seems to have been damaged in the crash, which led to a spectacular post-impact kidney grille stunt.

Given the age and apparent condition of this E36 BMW, the driver may just have to pay more than the value of the car for covering the guardrail repair costs. And this might explain the man's reaction, which you'll find at the end of the clip below.

BMW 3 Series nurburgring crash 2017 Nurburgring crash accident e36 bmw 3 series
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo69
BMW 3 Series78
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74