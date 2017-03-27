autoevolution
Nurburgring YouTuber Crashes Toyota GT 86, Delivers Mini Carousel Driving Lesson

 
27 Mar 2017
by
The number one rule of the Nurburgring is that the track is never your friend. This also applies to those who spend more time at the Nordschleife than anywhere else in the world, as Ring settler Boosted Boris has proven over the weekend.
The vlogger, whose actual name is Misha Charoudin, is one of the most active figures of the Green Hell. However, the track bit him while he was flying from Bridge to Gantry in a Toyota GT 86. We're talking about the Apex GT86, which, in a bit of a far stretch, can be considered Misha's business vehicle.

The accident saw the YouTuber delivering a poor Schwalbenschwanz performance. The bend, which is also known as the mini Carousel, doesn't forgive those who take a wide line as they're leaving it. The result of such a path is that one's vehicle will most likely be thrown sideways as it completes the bend. And this is precisely what happened with the Toyobaru.

Nevertheless, taking a line that's too close to the inside of the bend will result in a slow approach and this is what pushes many drivers to fall into the trap mentioned above. Misha did pull a decently swift countersteering maneuver, but didn't manage to bring the Toyota back on track.

Fortunately, though, the spin saw the vehicle killing quite a lot of its momentum, hence the clouds of smoke generated during the stunt.  So while the GT86 did end up hitting the barrier on the side of the track with its posterior, the impact wasn't serious.

As Misha explained on Facebook, this was his first Nurburgring accident, with the crash taking place on his second Nordschleife lap of the season (as a driver).

"If you gonna go too fast into mini Karussell, you gonna have a bad time! (Yes, I was driving) My first ever crash on the Ring!" the vlogger said on his Facebook page.

Since some of you might wonder why we named Boosted Boris a Nurburgring settler, the second video below, which sees the man explaining his background, will help with the explanations.



