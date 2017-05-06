2018 Ford Mustang Detailed In Fleet Brochure

The sixth-generation Mustang was introduced in the 2015 model year, so it comes as no surprise that 2018 brings forth a mid-cycle refresh
. Revealed in January, the facelifted ‘Stang still leaves many questions unanswered. But thanks to an official brochure, we now know what’s in the pipeline for the remodeled pony car.
Coming courtesy of the Ford Motor Company’s Fleet division, the document in question doesn’t reveal any details whatsoever about the updated 2.3-liter EcoBoost
and 5.0-liter Coyote
engines. What it does divulge, however, is that legroom up front has increased 0.6 inches. The downside to that, I’m afraid, is pretty darn apparent: rear legroom was cut down by 1.6 inches.
Inside, the 2018 Mustang receives a handful of new color options. The most intriguing of the lot is Midnight Blue. Then there’s Tan and, wait for it, Showstopper Red. Ford
performed some modifications to the packages as well, but nothing much is known about contents at the present moment. What’s definite, though, is that 401A Premium is now called Premium Plus.
Don't know about you, but it's a bit embarrassing that the entry-level Mustang sticks to the 4.2-inch color LCD. Heck, even the basest Chevrolet Spark out there gets a 7.0-inch diagonal infotainment system. And just as expected, the 12-inch digital instrument cluster is offered as an optional extra. The all-new 10-speed SelectShift (10R80
) automatic transmission, paddle shifters included, is optional too.
It’s also worth mentioning that, as other Ford products shift to B&O Play
sound systems, the Mustang soldiers on with Shaker Pro audio. It’s no biggie, though, because the Shaker does the job perfectly fine, regardless of what variety of music you’re into.
Slated to hit U.S. dealerships this fall, the 2018 Mustang will be joined by the 2018 Shelby GT350
, which looks exactly the same as the Voodoo V8-engined ponies from 2017. But the best is yet to come. More to the point, the 2019 model year will welcome the most powerful iteration of the S550.
Ford still keeps the lid on the Shelby GT500, but for what it’s worth, there’s a spy video
on YouTube that suggests a supercharged Voodoo and some kind of automatic transmission are in the offing.