Here's How The 2018 Mustang Looks In Orange Fury

 
27 Apr 2017, 13:55 UTC
by
Can you believe the S550 Mustang was revealed in 2013? Oh, how time flies! And speaking of timing, sales of the 2018 Mustang will begin this fall, and the exterior color to get is Orange Fury.
Orange Fury is an all-new color for the Ford Motor Company, and up ‘till now, we’ve only seen it under the bright lights of automotive shows and in Photoshopped pics. In sunlight, however, the exterior finish really comes alive. The featured photo, coming courtesy of Mustang6G forum member disneyfun1, shows two GT models: a Fastback and a Convertible.

And with this particular paint, the 2018 Mustang definitely shines. The redesigned front fascia still doesn’t float my boat. Ford made minor revisions to the interior as well, but the biggest news comes from under the hood. The rent-a-car V6 is gone, thank God! In its place, a torquier 2.3-liter EcoBoost and a more potent 5.0-liter Coyote V8 will have to make to.

Another important change brought with the facelift is the 10R80 10-speed transmission. Ford calls it the “best automatic Mustang has ever offered,” and bearing in mind the F-150 Raptor and Camaro ZL1 also use it, the automaker’s assertion seems pretty accurate.

An active valve exhaust system is also go, but only for the Mustang GT. I’m afraid yes, ladies and gentlemen, the EcoBoost will continue to pump fake engine sound through the audio system’s speakers. Nevertheless, a high-quality aftermarket solution from an outfit specialized in ‘Stangs should improve the engine’s aural punch.

Last, but certainly not least, the Mustang also sees small improvements in the safety department. The highlight is the pedestrian detection function, which even works at night. If the driver doesn’t react to initial warnings about an imminent impact, the system is designed to apply the brakes automatically.

In related news, the 2018 Shelby GT350 can be had in Lead Foot Gray.
