Ford Releases Free Ringtone With The 2018 Mustang GT's "Voice"

Directions on how to add the ringtone to your smartphone below:Android DevicesDownload the ringtone from Soundcloud (button is in the "More" menu).From your home screen, open up the options window where all of your apps are located and scroll to the cog icon to enter Settings.Click on “My Device”Click “Sound”Click “Ringtones”Click “Add” at bottom of the pageClick “Sound Picker” to find the mp3 file you downloaded previously.In Songs select “XXX-nameoffile.mp3”Click the green circle next to filename.Click “Done” in top right of screen.Your ringtone should now be set to the Mustang Engine.Apple iPhoneDownload the ringtone from Soundcloud on your computer (button is in the "More" menu).· Open iTunes on your desktop/laptop computer.· Drag the .mp3 file directly into iTunes.· Save the file to your desktop. Next, drag it directly into iTunes. (Make sure you have the “Tones” folder checked in your iTunes preferences before dragging the file.· The file will become visible in your “Tones” subfolder. Play the file to test.· Sync the ringtone to your iPhone by plugging your iPhone into your desktop/laptop computer and then select/sync the ringtone to your iPhone.· Once the file is visible in your “tones” folder in your iPhone menu (in iTunes), you can disconnect your iPhone from your desktop/laptop.· On your iPhone, select the “XXX-nameoffile.mp3” ringtone and enable it for a new or existing contact.