Ford Releases Free Ringtone With The 2018 Mustang GT's "Voice"

You and everyone around can enjoy the music of the V8’s larger and re-tuned resonators that recorded while the car was in its track mode. Evidently, it was accelerating at the time, while it was on the track and driving at speeds of up to 155 mph (250 km/h).The result was turned into a ringtone, which available for download on Soundcloud . It can be used free of charge by both Android and iPhone users.We did not search for instructions for other mobile operating systems, but we can assume that it works for other types of phones as long as they support .mp3 files as ringtones and can be synchronized with a computer.We included Ford’s instructions on how to implement the tone to your smartphone below, in the Editor’s Note section.The representatives of the brand have already explained that the Mustang V8 fires up with the active valve of the performance exhaust on “Normal” mode on default operation, but clients can then select for three other exhaust modes.Customers can choose a tone that enables a quiet start, or a more powerful rumble, depending on their needs and desires. The function proves handy if you leave a parking lot in a quiet area.Otherwise, people might hate you for disturbing the peace with your exhaust. While all of these modes are legal on a road-going car, using the track mode in a residential area might be disturbing to those who live there.Changing the exhaust modes is done with the move of the driver’s thumb, as the steering wheel of the ‘Stang with the 12-inch speaker system has a dedicated button for that setting. The regular version of the pony car from Ford requires entering the settings menu, also done from the steering controls, and selecting a different mode from the list.