Ford Designer Says Darth Vader’s Helmet Inspired the 2018 Mustang's Face

With David Prowse hiding behind the mask, Darth Vader
became a hit with enthusiasts who appreciate the tremendously important role of the main antagonist in the Star Wars saga. And since Episode IV - A New Hope hit theaters in 1977, the fictional character served and continues to serve as an inspiration for many people, including a Ford designer.
Autoblog
had a chat with Melvin Betancourt only recently, and as per the Ford Motor Company’s design manager, Darth Vader has plenty to do with the 2018 Ford Mustang’s face. “One place where we found inspiration was one of the most famous screenplay villains of all time,”
explains Betancourt.
“The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape."
I’m still not convinced by the redesigned Mustang
's front fascia, but the similarities are there, make no mistake about it. It must be said that the term “inspiration”
doesn’t necessarily translate to “copying.”
Therefore, look hard at the featured photo collage and try to identify how Vader inspired the mid-cycle refresh of the S550-generation Mustang. It's right there, isn't it?
When all is said and done, I’m afraid that the 2018 ‘Stang doesn’t do heavy breathing, nor does it use the Force. What the facelifts brings forth, though, is active valve exhaust technology and minor updates to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-banger and Five-Oh Coyote naturally aspirated V8.
Deeper in the bowels of the remodeled pony car, you’ll find a 10-speed automatic transmission Ford calls 10R80
. It’s similar to the one in the Camaro ZL1, and that’s no coincidence because Ford engineered it with GM.
Model year 2018 sees the death of the V6, but fret not. Come 2019 model year, the S550 Mustang will welcome its most extreme family member yet. The new Shelby GT500
is what I’m on about, and from a short spy video, it seems that it boasts a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 and an auto.