autoevolution

Ford Designer Says Darth Vader’s Helmet Inspired the 2018 Mustang's Face

 
5 May 2017, 13:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With David Prowse hiding behind the mask, Darth Vader became a hit with enthusiasts who appreciate the tremendously important role of the main antagonist in the Star Wars saga. And since Episode IV - A New Hope hit theaters in 1977, the fictional character served and continues to serve as an inspiration for many people, including a Ford designer.
Autoblog had a chat with Melvin Betancourt only recently, and as per the Ford Motor Company’s design manager, Darth Vader has plenty to do with the 2018 Ford Mustang’s face. “One place where we found inspiration was one of the most famous screenplay villains of all time,” explains Betancourt.

“The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape."

I’m still not convinced by the redesigned Mustang's front fascia, but the similarities are there, make no mistake about it. It must be said that the term “inspiration” doesn’t necessarily translate to “copying.” Therefore, look hard at the featured photo collage and try to identify how Vader inspired the mid-cycle refresh of the S550-generation Mustang. It's right there, isn't it?

When all is said and done, I’m afraid that the 2018 ‘Stang doesn’t do heavy breathing, nor does it use the Force. What the facelifts brings forth, though, is active valve exhaust technology and minor updates to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-banger and Five-Oh Coyote naturally aspirated V8.

Deeper in the bowels of the remodeled pony car, you’ll find a 10-speed automatic transmission Ford calls 10R80. It’s similar to the one in the Camaro ZL1, and that’s no coincidence because Ford engineered it with GM.

Model year 2018 sees the death of the V6, but fret not. Come 2019 model year, the S550 Mustang will welcome its most extreme family member yet. The new Shelby GT500 is what I’m on about, and from a short spy video, it seems that it boasts a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 and an auto.
Darth Vader 2018 Ford Mustang Star Wars Ford Mustang facelift Ford design
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75