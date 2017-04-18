The Ford Shelby GT350 and GT350 R Mustang Live On For 2018

Ford has celebrated the National Mustang Day with an announcement for fans of the Shelby GT350
and GT350 R.
Both models based on the Blue Oval
’s pony car have received continued availability throughout the 2018 model year. Ford will sell the MY2018 Shelby GT350/GT350 R starting with the fall of this year, and they will be the largely the same as the 2017 models.
Except for three new colors, the Shelby GT350/350 R will be identical with the ongoing cars, which means that their price should remain virtually unchanged. The new color options are called Kona Blue, Lead Foot Gray, and Orange Fury.
The automaker has not changed the 5.2-liter V8
flat-plane motor either, and its six-speed manual transmission has also remained unmodified from the ongoing model year. The engine remains the most powerful naturally-aspirated motor ever offered in the Mu, or any other production car from this marque.
As we explained above, the Shelby GT350/350 R will remain unchanged from a mechanical perspective when compared to the 2017 model year, and the same can be stated about the interior, its tech elements, and its driver assistance systems.
Rumors previously announced an optional dual-clutch automatic transmission for this version
of the Mustang, but that will not happen, as Ford would have revealed this possibility by now.
The Shelby GT350/350 R
was introduced back in 2015, and the R version had a starting price of $61,295 in the Blue Oval’s online configurator tool at the time. The regular GT350 started at an MSRP of $47,795
.
Customers of the facelifted muscle car will be offered a conventional automatic transmission, though, completing the offer for the 2018 Mustang, which received a full refresh for this model year. Compared to the Shelby models, customers can order a digital instrument panel, and they also benefit from a revised front end, among many other design changes.