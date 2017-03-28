2018 Mustang Shelby GT500 Shows Fender Air Extractors, May Get Headlight Intakes

autoevolution
We have to admit we're happy with the task of having to peek through the psychedelic camouflage of the 2018/2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and that's because the cover sitting above the wrapped body of the upcoming muscle car has been lifted for the first time.
With a prototype for the new Mustang range-topper having been caught on camera while inside a development facility, we can now zoom in on a fresh detail of the pony, namely the front wing air extractors.

Other than this bit, the prototype that has smiled to the camera (we must thank Mustang6G for the pics) shows all the bits we've seen during the spy episodes that took place last year.

For one thing, the holes underneath the headlights of the 2018 Mustang facelift could bring fresh air into the engine compartment of the GT500, with this exiting via the new vents seen here.

It's worth noting that the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor already packs functional front fender vents, so seeing these on the new GT500 shouldn't be all that surprising.

On the other hand, air extractors serving aero-stabilisation purposes (read: reducing lift and turbulence) can be found on track-biased beasts such as the Dodge Viper ACR, the McLaren 688 HS and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

As for the heart of the new GT500, we still have no official confirmation on what the Blue Oval has chosen for muscle beast.

The most likely version is that the S550-generation GT500 will be animated by a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter VooDoo motor powering the Shelby GT350. Dubbed Predator, the engine is expected to pack a 2.6-liter Eaton supercharger, with the output possibly going past the 800 hp border.

The Blue Oval will either release the new GT500 by the end of the year as a 2018 model, but we can't rule out the version that sees the boosted pony coming out next year as a 2019 vehicle.
