2017 Ford Fiesta UK Pricing Announced, Vignale Edition Priced at £19,345

The Ford Fiesta has done some growing up. Even though it's based on the older model's platform, all the tech is new, making it quite an expensive supermini. Still of the UK's top 3 best-selling cars, the Fiesta will now start at £12,715.





So a Fiesta is more expensive than a mini was ten years ago. Things get even worse at the top of the range, where we find a new Fiesta Vignale luxury edition costing £19,345. Continuing the MINI analogy, we find that a brand new



The Vignale comes with 17-inch wheels, unique exterior body styling, distinctive interior in Black Ruby leather, heated seats and steering wheel, panoramic roof, and reversing camera as standard. But I don't care; I'd just buy a Cooper S.



Making matters worse, nobody ever buys the base Fiesta. With 58% of sales, the Zetas is by far the most popular, and it will set you back £14,215. That offer includes 15-inch alloy wheels, Quickclear heated windscreen and Ford’s SYNC 3 DAB radio with a 6.5-inch touchscreen integrating Emergency Assistance, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto as standard.



The Titanium is still around, but Ford had added another trim level to rival Volkswagen's Polo Beats. It's the B&O Play series range which starts at £15,165 and said to offer "an elevated audio experience with ten speakers including a boot-mounted subwoofer and a central mid-range speaker on top of the instrument panel, incorporating the B&O PLAY aluminum logo and a unique radiating hole pattern."



