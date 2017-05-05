autoevolution

This McLaren 675LT Is at Its Second Engine after a Nurburgring Failure

 
5 May 2017, 16:11 UTC ·
by
Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of the Nurburgring drives that see supercars and hypercars flying from Bridge to Gantry? The sensitive side of such adventures has to do with the times when speed demons have mechanical issues. Let's take the McLaren 675LT in the videos below, for instance.
If, like us, you were surprised to find out that the Macca is now at its second motor, you'll get to see the owner of the beast explaining the process that led to the original twin-turbo V8 making room for a new motor.

It seems that the Ricardo-supplied 3.8-liter motor experienced overheating issues in the middle of a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session.

We'll let the Macca driver talk you through the rest of the details in the clip. However, we need to mention that we're talking about the owner of a Nurburgring go-fast machine rental company. And it seems that, while the label allows you to rent a Toyota GT86 or a McLaren 570S, among others, the Longtail is the personal car of the owner.

Don't get us wrong, though - this 675 gets plenty of Green Hell time. And, to stick with the McLaren tech play theme, we'll introduce you to the action in the second clip below.

The video talks about the custom wheel alignment of the same 675 Longtail. And this piece of footage talks about the massive difference the alignment can make.

While the driver of this Macca aimed for superior stability when he decided the various angles of the wheels need a tad of adjustment, there are also other purposes for such jobs.

And a few of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS tales we brought you in the past make for a brilliant example. Like any Neunelfer, the GT3 RS packs a slight understeer safety net, one that certain owners prefer to go without.

As such, these drivers are ready to go through quite a hassle to see their Rennsport Neunelfer becoming more tail-happy. But that's another story for another time.



