Renault Clio RS Nurburgring Near Crash Covers McLaren 620S in Dust Storm

The hot hatch happens to be followed by the said Macca at the time when its driver falls for the Schwedenkreuz no-visibility trick - those who are unaware of the track's configuration will be surprised by this twist, which follows a generous straight.As such, the Clio RS reaches the dreaded perpendicular state just as the Woking machine enters the frame. The McLaren driver has no other choice but to enter the impromptu dust storm generated by the little Renault. In a scene that seems to come straight from a magic show, the Macca enters the "cloud" at great speed, while exiting at a much more humble pace.Notice that, while the Clio RS guy doesn't seem to be familiar with the Nordschleife, he does appear to be in control of his toy. For one thing, the driver doesn't make the rookie mistake of slamming on the brakes, which would've only amplified the spinning issue.Now, returning to the Ring folklore mentioned in the intro, you should keep in mind that the stunt seen here is the fortunate kind, since none of the cars involves gets damaged.As for those of you wondering how the nasty type looks like, we'll mention this Megane RS-destroying crash that was heavily influenced, if not generated, by a barely damaged Honda Civic Type R.P.S. We can't help but wonder if the hand signals the McLaren drivers does after the incident mean that he's glad the hot hatch driver managed to keep his machine in one piece or if the supercar guy is simply waiting for the Clio RS to fly off the track again.