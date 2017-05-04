autoevolution

Here’s How To “Hot Start” The McLaren 720S

 
4 May 2017, 8:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember when McLaren Automotive was criticized for making too quiet exhaust systems? Pepperidge Farm remembers, and so do us car-loving folks because the 12C is still fresh in our mind.
As fate would have it, the Woking-based automaker rectified this lil’ issue with the 650S, three years after the first production-spec 12C rolled off the assembly line. With the 720S, I think we can all agree that “intense” is the best word to describe this model’s aural quality.

The source of this rowdiness is the M840T engine. A development of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 in the 650S, the 4.0-liter mill boasts a lengthened stroke and more than 40 percent all-new components. In this application, the eight-cylinder bruiser develops 720 PS (710 horsepower) and a heady 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) at 5,500 rpm.

It sounds magnificent even at start up, when the force-fed engine burbles gently into life, subsequently settles down at idle, purring like a kitty. But here’s the thing: Did you know there’s a “hot start” mode the Macca boys have been keeping hush-hush all this time?

In short, the 720S’ “hot start” procedure is all about igniting unburnt fuel in the exhaust system. To engage it, first you need to find a car that’s already up to operating temperature. After pushing the start/stop button with the foot off the brake, the driver then needs to put the powertrain of the newest Super Series model in “Track Mode.”

So far so good, but then what? The final step is as simple as they come: Put your right foot on the brake pedal, press the start/stop button, and brace yourself for an extremely sonorous brap joined by a popping sound. That’s basically it, and it sure looks like fun.

On a slight tangent, McLaren’s head honcho confirmed that the 720S is just the start of the second-generation Super Series kin. Sometime later in 2018, the 720S will get a Longtail derivate with more power, more downforce, and an even louder exhaust system.


McLaren 720S Hot Start McLaren supercar exhaust sound
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79