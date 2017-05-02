autoevolution

McLaren Boss Says Chinese Supercar Buyers Prefer Looks over Performance

 
2 May 2017, 14:11 UTC ·
by
McLaren is perhaps the most effervescent name on the supercar scene. Ever since it returned to the road car market, a move that took place back in 2011, Woking has demonstrated impressive growth. The carmaker doesn't plan to stop anytime soon, with the Chinese market being an important pillar of its expansion plan.
After zooming in on the preferences of the Chinese buyers, McLaren has come to a set of conclusions that might not please purists. For instance, it seems that the country's supercar clientele prefer appearance over driving dynamics.

McLaren's CEO, Mike Flewit, told Autocar that meeting a go-fast machine in the flesh, rather than getting behind its wheel or checking out a review, is the way to the hearts of Chinese buyers.

Given the fact that the Britsh have recently upped the ante on the aesthetics front with the help of the 720S, McLaren should have no problem expanding its sales over in that part of the world.

In fact, the CEO also told the British journos that the newcomer is already sold out for a year, with 1,400 orders having been placed. Given the fact that the suprecar has made its debut back in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, this is no small feat.

Truth be told, the 720S is a bold bet for the company, since its radical styling can be described as polarizing.

It all starts up front, where the massive eye sockets of the twin-turbo animal also serve an aerodynamic purpose. Then we have the side bits - the typical air intakes have been replacing by air-channelling elements hidden behind the skin of the doors.

You can have the 720S in three main configurations and those who really dream of the ideal personalisation scheme could always turn to McLaren Special Operations.

Speaking of which, the 720S eye candy you can see above is an MSO demo car. And if you're willing to know more about the hue on the car, you should know this is a mix between Volcano Red and Nerello Red.
