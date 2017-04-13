autoevolution

Jenson Button Seems To Be Alonso's Replacement For The 2017 Monaco F1 GP

 
13 Apr 2017
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso will race in the Indianapolis 500, and his team and its engine partner fully support the Spaniard in this enterprise.
Since the race takes place on the same weekend as the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, the two-time Formula 1 world champion will have to be replaced by someone. Evidently, a driver with a “super license” is required, which means that the person has been approved by the FIA to race in Formula 1.

Since McLaren is not a team for beginners, and they do not want any “gentlemen drivers,” who pay for their spot behind the wheel, the only choice is to choose an F1 driver with experience on his or her side.

According to the BBC, while McLaren representatives have refrained from confirming or denying rumors on the matter, Alonso will be replaced by Jenson Button.

Mr. Button has "temporarily" retired from Formula 1 at the end of last year’s season, but he only did that to focus on his passion, which appears to be running in Ironman triathlons.

That is something that challenges the British driver, but it is evident that Formula 1 has a special place in his heart, particularly as he is an F1 World Champion.

The news from the BBC also mentions a clause in Button’s contract with McLaren, signed last autumn, which commits him to replace any race driver who is not able to take part in a Grand Prix. Since Alonso fits the bill on this one, so does Button with his contract, which seems to be an incredible act of foresight.

The only other alternative is to use a test driver, but that possibility is a joke when compared to having an F1 World Champion a team’s disposal.

Fortunately for McLaren and even Button, the driver’s sabbatical year was not spent on binge eating, smoking, and drinking. It would be safe to suppose that he is still at the top of his game. After all, he was speeding in a triathlon, so that would qualify him on the “fit” side to any casual observer.
