New MINI Airtop Looks Like a Coffin on Top of the Countryman

 
2 May 2017, 15:44 UTC
by
We're not going to act surprised that there's a tent you can buy for the roof rack of your new MINI Countryman. They had one for the last generation too. But the weird thing is that the latest MINI Autohome looks like a coffin from most angles.
Autohome is a company that specializes in these kinds of contraptions. Search online, and you'll see their products perched on top of many European oddities.

The product itself is called Airtop and consists of a fiberglass shell with a similar construction to a Thule top box. Anchoring is done using steel clamps and doesn't require the use of any tools.

The maximum roof load of a Countryman is about 75 kilograms (165 pounds), in case you're wondering. But that's mainly to do with stability at speed. You can easily exceed the weight of an average human in snow piled on the roof every winter. Nobody worries about that caving it in, so why should the Airtop be any different.

The roof of the tent automatically raises using four gas pressure springs once you've released three safety clasps. A compact aluminum ladder is provided and can be used to gain access to the accommodations.

Inside, a high-density mattress with a cotton cover has room enough for two people. Thankfully, the two men in the video each brought his own car and roof tent. Both white and black versions are available, with the outer material said to provide insulation against rain, cold and mosquitos.

While cool, this contraption costs a whopping €2,836. For that kind of money, you'd be better off with a real tent. Sure, the Airtop can be raised in a matter of seconds. But there are things you can do in a tent that seems strange on top of a car... like getting drunk or having a pillow fight.

