2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Doing Stability Tests on the Nurburgring

The T-Roc is Volkswagen's
first entry into the highly competitive subcompact crossover market. It's got to be cool, but safety also plays a part, which is why we think the driver was doing stability tests on the Nurburgring this week.
This short spy video shows the T-Roc swerving all over the place, even though the racing line is straight. It's stable for such a small crossover, but the large alloy wheels (they look 18-inch or bigger) might have something to do with it.
There have been reports that Volkswagen is considering a GTI version of this car, equipped with a 200 horsepower engine. Since it rides on a similar version of the MQB platform to the new Polo's, it would be a justified move. However, the prototype in this videos doesn't have a fruity enough sound to churn the rumor mill any further; a 1.5 TSI is likely found under the hood.
Of course, the bulk of the T-Roc sales will come with the smaller 1.0 TSI and the 1.6 TDI
. But as we've seen with the Audi Q2
, some people still want a 2.0 TDI, the go-to Volkswagen engine for torque. Hopefully, AWD
will be available too.
The recent teaser video
provided by Volkswagen gave us a much clearer picture of the final design. It's similar to the preview concepts of the past few years. Unfortunately, neither the targa top nor the full convertible has been approved, and all you get is a 5-door.
Some versions will have roof rails, others a big moonroof. LED headlights will also be available, and we might even see off-road kits, like on the Tiguan. The bit we want to see most of all is the interior, as the concepts had capacity buttons on the wheel, bright color accents, and angled screens. At least give us a digital dash!