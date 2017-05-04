autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Laps the Nurburgring in 7 Minutes and 12.7 Seconds

 
4 May 2017, 16:17 UTC ·
by
Porsche has taken the refreshed 911 GT3 on the Nurburgring, and the German brand has disclosed the time achieved by its driver-focused Neunelfer.
The new 911 GT3 managed to beat its predecessor’s time by 12.3 seconds, which raises some serious ambitious for the next generation model. Porsche's facelifted 911 GT3 ran the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 12.7 seconds, which is incredibly fast for its power level.

The car was pushed by Porsche test driver Lars Kern, and test conditions had an air temperature of eight degrees Celsius (46.4 F) in the air and 14 (57.2 F) on the asphalt. According to the German carmaker’s officials, these are “ideal for racing,” and the car came to the track in road-approved condition.

The PDK-equipped 911 GT3 was driven on the ‘Ring, and it also came with Michelin Sport Cup 2 N1 tires, along with a carbon-ceramic braking system. The latter is an optional equipment that costs about $9,200, but you can see that it makes sense. The tires are road approved, and they are standard for the German sports car with 500 HP on tap.

The time was recorded under notarial supervision, to ensure the elimination of any possible accusations that might overshadow the accomplishment. There’s also an onboard video of the feat, which you can watch below.

Porsche’s Vice President of Motorsport and GT cars, Frank-Steffen Walliser, says that the development teams focused on improving the driving quality of this model, along with adapting it to the bump in horsepower.

The official says that having a car that drives fast on the Green Hell will mean possessing something that is “fast anywhere in the world.”

The same Porsche representative explained that times like the one achieved by the 911 GT3 was previously "impossible on street tires" and road-going cars.

Moreover, he explained that the new GT3 delivered the objective with “comparatively modest power” when confronted with the race cars that obtained these times on racing slicks a few years ago.



