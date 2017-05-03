2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Tramples 991 GT3 RS in All-Out Track Comparison

Porsche may have introduced the 2018 GT3, but Zuffenhausen has left out a key set of performance numbers of the most focused 991.2 model to date, namely its lap times.





This is where the independent testing steps in and we're here to talk about how the new 911 GT3 performs when driven at ten out of ten on the Anglesey Circuit.The Welsh track recently say Evo applying its leaderboard treatment to the Gen II car, with the results being nothing short of stunning. To be more precise, the revised GT3 manages to deliver a sweeter stopwatch result than both the 991.1 GT3 RS track tool and the 991.1 Turbo S supercar.Keep in mind that while we're not looking at a back-to-back comparo, the figure fight seen here stands for the next best thing. In the process, the fresh-out-of-the-oven GT animal delivers an addictive experience, one that can easily switch between the maximum attack and slip angle modes.Then there's the intoxicating soundtrack, with the new 4.0-liter boxer occupying the posterior of the GT3 being overly generous in terms of the decibel excitement it delivers.And it does seem that the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 is even more hardcore than the car it replaces, so you'd better have sharp reflexes.As we said when we recently discussed the 991.2 GT3 test cars that are still having Nurburgring corners for breakfast, we were expecting the 991 generation's mid-cycle facelift to make the GT3 more capable than its non-revised Rennsport sibling, so it's only a matter of time until we find out the Green Hell stopwatch number of the devil. Then again, with the 991.2 GT3 RS approaching its launch, the GT3 won't enjoy its track reign for too long.Given the fact that Porsche's calculations (read: lap time sector adding) have told us that the 991.2 Turbo S is two seconds quicker than the 7:20 GT3 RS around the Green Hell, the 2018 GT3 has quite a domestic battle on its hands.