2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Manual vs. PDK Is a Nurburgring Soundtrack Battle

Those who were dreaming of spending their summer shifting gears in a 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 will have to wait until September. Nevertheless, the Zuffenhausen-owned Neunelfers that are still flying from one Green Hell vibrator to another now seem to offer us an aural battle that helps us compare the two incarnations of the GT Division animal.
The two pieces of footage at the bottom of the page show a pair of 2018 GT3s lapping the Nurburgring. Judging by the decibels found in the clips, we can tell you that the Yellow car is a PDK wielder, while the Silver GT3 seems to be the six-speed manual kind.

Interestingly, these two cars aren't the only factory-run GT3s doing their thing at the Nordschleife these days, as demonstrated by the eye-catching Sapphire Blue model we showed you late last month.

Now, anybody working the clutch in a 2018 GT3 will be overloaded with thrills, especially since the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp has increased the rawness of the driving experience.

As we found out from the first reviews of the track-savvy Neunelfer, the Gen 2 is even more hardcore than the model it supersedes, which applies from the bend behavior to the cabin decibel experience.

Speaking of the latter, we'll remind you that the newfound voice of the GT3 has a source that can easily keep us awake at night. The new 4.0-liter mill, which is almost the same engine as the flat-six used by the GT3 R racecar, has a slightly spicier tone, while maintaining the 9,000 rpm redline of its 3.8-liter predecessor.

We still haven't received the lap time for the 991.2 GT3 and the newcomer might just one-up the retiring 991.1 GT3 RS on the Nordschleife - the latter is a 7:20 car.

To estimate the time of the 2018 GT3, we'll mention that the 991.1 model needes 7:25 to go round the infamous German track. If we also factor in the chronograph asset the facelift brought to the Turbo S, whose time dropped from 7:26 to 7:18 and we might end up with a winner.

P.S.: Yes, the Yellow GT3 gets the Carousel shave during its track stint.



