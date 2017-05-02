Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Looks Out Of This World

When talking about second-hand Rolls-Royce cars
, it’s hard to ignore the most popular R-R of them all. It’s the Silver Shadow, of course, a luxurious behemoth that was manufactured for 15 years straight.
The bragging rights extend way beyond the Silver Shadow’s largest production volume of any Rolls-Royce. Not only is it the first Double R gifted with a unibody, but the Silver Shadow also happens to be the company’s first single bow design. It’s no wonder this model was, and still is, such a hit with the public. Not this particular car, though.
What you can see in the following photos is a custom-made Silver Shadow
that looks more at home in Puff Daddy’s garage than on the estate of a British aristocrat. The blacked-out matte wrap goes hand in hand with the de-chromed treatment and wide flared arches, though. And strangely enough, it looks good with steelies.
Sure it doesn’t have the panache of the original, nor does it ooze luxury in the truest sense of the word, but then again, when was the last time you saw a Silver Shadow with air ride suspension
? Then there’s the red quilted leather upholstery, which is more ludicrous than a solid-colored text written in Comic Sans. The word “absurd”
is a bit of a euphemism as far as this Silver Shadow is concerned.
Something even weirder is going on with the center tunnel, where you’ll spot what appears to be an utmost tacky hydraulic brake and an excessively shiny gear lever. In Rolls-Royce’s view, the Silver Shadow must have the hand brake next to the driver's right knee, while the gear lever should be mounted on the steering column.
It’s sufficiently clear, then, that this 6.75-liter V8-powered freak of nature isn’t your average Roller. With approximately 58,000 miles since new and a starring role in episode 2 of National Geographic’s Supercar Megabuild, would you care to guess how much this baby costs? That would be £99,995, coming courtesy of British dealer Prindiville plc
.