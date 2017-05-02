Porsche Sets Guinness Word Record Title For Towing Heaviest Passenger Plane Ever

Porsche
has managed to set a new world record, but it was not achieved for going faster than everyone else.
Instead, the German brand is now the holder of the Guinness World Record
for Heaviest aircraft pull by a production car. The accomplishment was done with a standard Porsche Cayenne S Diesel
, and the previous record was exceeded by a casual margin of 115 tons.
The record was set by towing an Airbus A380, which is the world’s biggest passenger aircraft, and also happens to be significantly heavier than the previous plane used for this category of Guinness title.
It weighs 285 tons, and it has been towed out of a hangar that was made to fit it inside. The building we are referring has an area of 60,000 square meters, and it could house about 3,000 Cayenne units.
Porsche partnered with Air France, a Sky Team member, to “borrow” the plane, along with the corresponding hangar. The attempt was made at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, which is the main air transportation hub of France’s capital. A video of the record-breaking attempt was made and published, and we have it embedded below.
The tow was done at a distance of 42 meters, and it was made using a special attachment that sat on the Cayenne’s standard tow bar. In other words, this could be done with just about any other Cayenne S Diesel or Cayenne Turbo S
with a tow bar.
Evidently, the special tow attachment will be required, and it would be wise to get the permission of the company that owns the airplane before towing it.
We know that the Cayenne Turbo S can do the same to as its Diesel brother because it has been tested using the same aircraft, in the same conditions, after this attempt was homologated by the representatives of Guinness World Records.
The independent engineers from UTAC CERAM oversaw the test. They inspected every major component and electronic system of the vehicle to provide certification that the automobile was according to production standard.
Porsche technician Richard Payne was the driver of the Cayenne S Diesel, and he drove the car from Paris to London and then to his house just to prove the Cayenne
's capabilities is in real life.