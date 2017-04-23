Porsche’s GT Boss Expects 30% of New 911 GT3s To Be Bought With Manual Gearbox

Porsche
’s 911 GT3 is once again available with a manual gearbox, which comes as an optional equipment
instead of a standard fit.
You already knew this is you follow us, and you may have noticed a story regarding Porsche’s GT Boss, and some of you were surprised to learn that he "did not care"
about Nurburgring
lap times.
In just a few words, Andreas Preuninger, the official of the brand, told journalists at the New York Auto Show that the "perfect setup" on the ‘Ring can be “a dog on the street.” According to this interview with Auto Guide
, the man even made a bet with his colleagues.
Mr. Preuninger thinks that about 30% of the buyers of the 911 GT3
will buy the version with a manual gearbox. He has not disclosed if money is involved in that wager, or if it is just a friendly gamble without financial stakes.
Apparently, the real reason why the new 911 GT3
has a manual gearbox in its offer
was that the previous car did not have a development budget high enough to support two transmission options.
At the time, the factory also wanted to focus on its racing program, which featured a PDK gearbox, and it was presumed that the faster option was more desirable for customers.
Fortunately for those who are wealthy and like to shift gears with the third pedal in a 911 GT3, the engineering team took the time and finances to develop a proper manual gearbox for it.
Mr. Preuninger explained that the range now satisfies the customers looking for speed, and the ones interested in old-school, mechanical-operated, driver’s cars.
As you can imagine, introducing a new transmission in the range costs money, and Porsche will pull the plug on the arrangement in the future if sales figures do not justify the existence of these gearboxes in the future. Ferrari and Lamborghini have already shown that it can be done, and they have not gone bankrupt.
It all depends on the take rate for those cars, and those who crave the feeling of a manual in a 911 GT3 should better place an order for one if they meant what they said.