autoevolution

Manual-Equipped Ferrari 456M GT Is a Grand Touring Treat

 
4 May 2017, 16:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Here's a question for you: Which is the last Ferrari to feature pop-up headlamps? If you answered 456, congratulations for your passion and know-how on the Prancing Horse. The 456 also happens to be one of the final offerings from Maranello’s best with a manual box, and as you might be already aware, stick shift Ferraris are hot stuff.
Less than 2,000 units were built from 1993 to 1997, after which the four-seat grand tourer was replaced by the 456M. The heir apparent is even rarer than the original, with 1,271 units made up to 2003. This fellow here is a 2003 model, one of less than 700 examples equipped with an open-gate manual.

For reference, there are more Porsche 918 Spyder hypercars out there than 456M GTs. How’s that for a bragging right? But best of all, the 456M GT is an approachable way of entering a pretty exclusive owner’s club. Go on and have a guess on the pre-auction estimate of this blast from the past.

According to Bonhams, the true value of the pictured Prancing Horse is €100,000 to €150,000, which isn’t much at all. There are cheaper M GTs in the classified, but still, don't forget that you’re in the presence of one of the best-preserved specimens of a hideously underrated grand touring breed.

Not only does chassis no. ZFFWP44B000130512 show less than 500 kilometers (310 miles) from new, but the car comes with every manual, book, tool, and service bill imaginable. In addition to those, the sale also includes a spare key and a flashlight that reads Ferrari.” The whole nine yards, basically.

As with every other Ferrari, the most exciting thing about the 456M GT is the beating heart hiding in the engine bay. It’s a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V12 which develops 442 PS (436 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque. This ain’t no light car, but zero to 60 mph (97 km/h) comes in about 5 seconds. Keep on pressing the loud pedal hard, and the speedo will eventually show 300 km/h (186 mph) with a bit of tailwind.
Ferrari 456M GT auction Ferrari 456 grand tourer Ferrari
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85