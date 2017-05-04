Manual-Equipped Ferrari 456M GT Is a Grand Touring Treat

Here's a question for you: Which is the last Ferrari to feature pop-up headlamps
? If you answered 456, congratulations for your passion and know-how on the Prancing Horse. The 456 also happens to be one of the final offerings from Maranello’s best with a manual box, and as you might be already aware, stick shift Ferraris are hot stuff.
Less than 2,000 units were built from 1993 to 1997, after which the four-seat grand tourer was replaced by the 456M
. The heir apparent is even rarer than the original, with 1,271 units made up to 2003. This fellow here is a 2003 model, one of less than 700 examples equipped with an open-gate manual.
For reference, there are more Porsche 918 Spyder
hypercars out there than 456M GTs. How’s that for a bragging right? But best of all, the 456M GT is an approachable way of entering a pretty exclusive owner’s club. Go on and have a guess on the pre-auction estimate of this blast from the past.
According to Bonhams
, the true value of the pictured Prancing Horse is €100,000 to €150,000, which isn’t much at all. There are cheaper M GTs in the classified, but still, don't forget that you’re in the presence of one of the best-preserved specimens of a hideously underrated grand touring breed.
Not only does chassis no. ZFFWP44B000130512 show less than 500 kilometers (310 miles) from new, but the car comes with every manual, book, tool, and service bill imaginable. In addition to those, the sale also includes a spare key and a flashlight that reads “Ferrari.”
The whole nine yards, basically.
As with every other Ferrari, the most exciting thing about the 456M GT is the beating heart hiding in the engine bay. It’s a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V12 which develops 442 PS (436 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque. This ain’t no light car, but zero to 60 mph (97 km/h) comes in about 5 seconds. Keep on pressing the loud pedal hard, and the speedo will eventually show 300 km/h (186 mph) with a bit of tailwind.