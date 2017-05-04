Porsche Brings 918 Spyder Back to Nurburgring, Engineers Go Flat Out

autoevolution

We first talked about the Porsche 918 Spyder's Nurburgring return about a week ago and we are now back on the topic. However, it's still difficult to understand why Zuffenhausen has brought its hybrid hypercar back to the Green Hell, so we'll follow basic logic.

Earlier today, the German automaker announced that the 2018 911 GT3 had set a time of 7:12.7. Not only does this confirm our expectations regarding the 991.2 GT3 being quicker round the Ring than the 991 GT3 RS and Turbo S, but it also means that upcoming specials such as the 2018 GT3 RS or the GT2 will be nothing short of stopwatch monsters - the rumor mill even wonders if the GT2 could go below the 7-minute mark.

A few days before the GT3 announcement discussed above, we had shown you the new GT3 getting what we call a Carousel shave - the prototype was driven at such intensity that its chin ended up scraping against the retro-style pavement of the infamous bend.

Well, in the piece of footage below, you can once again see the 918 going for a Carousel shave, a move that also causes a specific sound anybody whose tried to get a supercar up a steep driveway is familiar with.

So, is Porsche aiming for a new record with all the 918 hooning? We still think the answer is a negative one, since that would make for friendly fire (the current record sits with VW Group mate Lamborghini, remember?). Besides, the 918 Spyder is now retired, albeit while still serving as Zuffenhausen's halo machine.

Stopwatch or no stopwatch, you can check out the piece of footage below for a few delicious shots of the uber-Porsche doing the Green Hell dance.

Oh, and by the way, we'll remind you that the McLaren P1 has also been spotted while flying on the Ring in its LM final form.

