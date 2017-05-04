autoevolution

Straight-Piped Porsche 911 GT3 RS Goes Passing-Berserk on Track, Sounds Heavenly

 
4 May 2017, 10:19 UTC ·
by
There are many ways to allow a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to fully express its aural feelings and emotions, with one of the spiciest happening to be the good old straight pipe trick.
We've brought along a video that offers an example of just how sweet the 4.0-liter boxer heart of the Rennsport Neunelfer sounds when mufflers don't get in the way.

Thankfully, the decibel demonstration doesn't involve the rear-engined deliver forcing drivers on public roads to listen to its song. Instead, this GT3 RS was caught on camera while doing its thing on the track.

The Neunelfer has recently taken part in a track day session held on the TT Circuit Assen, with the Dutch track witnessing the 911 passing tons of cars in its quest for chronograph glory.

Here's how the supercar spotter behind the footage below describes his aural encounter with the Porscha: "After hearing many GT3-RS's with aftermarket exhaust systems, this was the first one I have filmed with a completely custom straight piped exhaust system. Literary just two big pipes coming from the engine with nothing in between. It was so loud, that my camera mic struggled to pick up the higher RPM's of the GT3's engine lol,"

All this GT3 RS talk means we must also mention the 991.2 model, which is just around the corner. As demonstrated by the advanced development stage displayed by the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS prototype that was spied on the Nurburgring last month, we shouldn't have too much waiting to do until we get to meet the track animal.

Speaking of Porsches and the Green Hell, we're wondering what will come first: the Ring time of the 2018 GT3 or the facelifted Rennsport model? For the record (no pun intended), the 991.2 GT3 should best the retiring GT3 RS on the infamous German track.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911 track day
 
