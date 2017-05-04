autoevolution

Volkswagen Official Preview Video of 2017 Polo Is Just a Sneak Peak

 
4 May 2017, 11:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What can you say about a car that's sold over 14 million cars since 1975? The Polo is one of Volkswagen's longest lasting nameplates, which we can attribute both to the product and the popularity of the supermini segment.
For a really long time, the Polo has been the best-selling B-segment car in Europe (I think it's lost that title in recent months to the Clio). But an all-new generation is about to debut, and signs point towards a bigger, more advanced offering.

After seeing how much more expensive the 2017 SEAT Ibiza has become, thanks to the MQB A0 platform, we're not so sure the Polo's horn needs tooting. I mean, what's the point of offering a smaller car if you're just going to ask €20,000 for a decent one?

Still, the differences are quite obvious. Compared to the old model, this new Polo has obviously wider tracks and a longer wheelbase. The trunk space and legroom should almost be on par with a Golf 6.

We haven't seen the 3-door model or the Cross testing anywhere, so they're probably gone too. But the gap will be partly filled by the T-Roc crossover, which rides on the same platform.

Unless we're mistaken, the footage from this short "sneak peak" video was captured both in Africa and probably Spain as well. The new Polo's development cycle has been pretty long, which is to be expected since Volkswagen wants many powertrains and configurations.

At least half of all the European buyers will go for the 1.0 TSI engine, which is both economical and decently powerful. But the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS is the engine we'd go for.

At launch, we expect to see two version of the 1.6 TDI diesel, with 90 and 115 horsepower. But within a few years, they should be replaced by mild-hybrid gasoline engines, as the EU clamps down on emissions.

Of course, we can't forget that the Polo is a global car. The South American Gol will practically use the same setup, while the Indians will have a couple of Ventos. But those won't arrive until 2018 or later.

2017 Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Polo mqb a0 VW
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52