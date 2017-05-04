Volkswagen Official Preview Video of 2017 Polo Is Just a Sneak Peak

What can you say about a car that's sold over 14 million cars since 1975? The Polo is one of Volkswagen's longest lasting nameplates, which we can attribute both to the product and the popularity of the supermini segment.





For a really long time, the Polo has been the best-selling B-segment car in Europe (I think it's lost that title in recent months to the Clio). But an all-new generation is about to debut, and signs point towards a bigger, more advanced offering.After seeing how much more expensive the 2017 SEAT Ibiza has become, thanks to the MQB A0 platform, we're not so sure the Polo's horn needs tooting. I mean, what's the point of offering a smaller car if you're just going to ask €20,000 for a decent one?Still, the differences are quite obvious. Compared to the old model, this new Polo has obviously wider tracks and a longer wheelbase. The trunk space and legroom should almost be on par with a Golf 6.We haven't seen the 3-door model or the Cross testing anywhere, so they're probably gone too. But the gap will be partly filled by the T-Roc crossover , which rides on the same platform.Unless we're mistaken, the footage from this short "sneak peak" video was captured both in Africa and probably Spain as well. The new Polo's development cycle has been pretty long, which is to be expected since Volkswagen wants many powertrains and configurations.At least half of all the European buyers will go for the 1.0 TSI engine, which is both economical and decently powerful. But the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS is the engine we'd go for.At launch, we expect to see two version of the 1.6diesel, with 90 and 115 horsepower. But within a few years, they should be replaced by mild-hybrid gasoline engines , as the EU clamps down on emissions.Of course, we can't forget that the Polo is a global car. The South American Gol will practically use the same setup, while the Indians will have a couple of Ventos. But those won't arrive until 2018 or later.