2017 SEAT Ibiza Configurator Launched, Basic Non-LED Headlights Look Cheap

The all-new SEAT Ibiza received the Red Dot Design Award last week. But the magic has almost worn off as we got our first look at what the standard models will look like.
Today, the configurators have been launched across several major markets, with prices starting at €14,240 in Germany.
I think that a few months ago, you could get the old Ibiza for €10,000 or thereabout. SEAT had made a stockpile of 1.2 TSI models before re-tooling the factory for the complex new MQB A0 platform. But we won't go as far as to say the 2017 Ibiza
is €4,000 more expensive.
As with the Leon, the models that really make sense are the top-end ones. For the base sticker, you get steel wheels, unpainted door handles, ugly headlights and depressing blue paint. Just look at that thing, it's like the Dacia Sandero! What's more, the base engine is a somewhat inadequate 1.0 MPI with 75 PS.
So you want the Ibiza FR, but then you're going to borrow at least €19,690 from the bank to get a 1.0 TSI turbo with 115 PS. The color from the press photos costs another €650, and the 18-inch wheels are €420 on top of that.
The SEAT people have been spending too much time in Germany, and now they want money for everything. A 6-speaker sound system is €450 and the Ibiza looks ugly without the €600 LED headlights. Do you want a spare wheel with your car? That's extra too. Yes, the FR trim level is sportier, but the side skirts, trunk lid spoiler and front splitter are extras.
Our suggestion is to wait a little longer. Right now, you can only pick three engines anyway, and we'd save up for the powerful 1.5 TSI or the economical and torquey 1.6 TDI
that will arrive later this year. DSG gearboxes will take a little longer too. In the meantime, you can play around with the configurator
and talk to a few local dealers about a possible discount.