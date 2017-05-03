Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Escorts Leon Cupra in Nurburgring Battle Formation

We've talked about Ring Wolves on countless occasions. You know, those Nordschleife-savvy hot hatch wielders (they can also drive
other kind of machines) that can easily give supercar and even track machine drivers a hard time by sticking with them throughout an entire lap. However, there are cases when the predator befriends its pray, with this sometimes leading to what can be described as a Nurburgring battle formation.
We are here to deliver an example of this, with the video below showing us such a stunt in the form of a three-vehicle adventure.
The modded SEAT Leon Cupra joins its forces with a pair of Porsches and we're not talking about the kind of Zuffenhausen
machines you'd take on a roadtrip across the country (a few eccentric Porschephilles may do it, though). Instead, we're dealing with a pair of GT3 RS models belonging to different generations.
You'll get to see the Cupra, the 991 and the 997 switching positions throughout the Ring lap showcased here, with the three flying through the busy Green Hell traffic.
As it has happened in previous scenarios involving Ring Wolves
, the manic compact serves as the camera car. Fortunately, the Cupra features two cameras, so you'll be able to keep your eyes on those rear-engined delights at all times.
As you'll notice in the footage, certain drivers engaged in the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience seem to have a difficult time realizing that they have to move to the right side of the track, allowing the quicker cars to pass.
Then again, the drivers of the blitz-friendly machines demonstrate that they are aware of the "you can't win the tourist drive" principle, keeping things reasonable. In the process, you'll be loaded with tons of thrills, with the ESC Off driving used by the SEAT guy being on the list.