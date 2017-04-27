autoevolution

E36 BMW M3 Does Amazing 7:25 Nurburgring Lap, Flies Past Scarce Traffic

 
27 Apr 2017, 6:24 UTC ·
by
Some might find this hard to believe, but the E36 generation of the BMW M3 came around one and a half decades ago. And one of the reasons for which the Bimmer still seems fresh has to do with the tons of examples that have received proper aftermarket attention. Cars like the M3 Coupe we have here, which can take on a track day challenge with ease.
The disturbing noises you hear at times don't come from a swarm of bees inside the car, even though, at times, the driver fidgets as if the insects had entered his helmet. Instead, the recently-adjusted setup of the car means that, through the bumpy sections of the track, the tires can rub against the wheel arches.

Notice that various parameters, such as the wheel alignment, means that the driver doesn't have to fight the oversteer throughout the lap. While a comparison involving the stock car would obviously be too much of a stretch, we'll still mention that the standard E36 M3 needs 8:35 to go round the Ring.

In fact, here's Alex, the guy manhandling the Bimmer, describing the experience:

"Yesterday I was able to improve my laptime to 7:25,3 min BTG [Bridge To Gantry]. We changed the setup a little bit and now I become more and more familiar with the car. I have to fix the broken "VANOS" the next days, hopefully the engine will be a bit more powerful then..."

Given the pace of the BMW M3, we won't hold anything against you in case you expect the VANOS part to be a piece of Nurburgring humor.

Speaking of Nordschleife amusement, we can't wait to see this guy hunting down supercars, which will bring us the first opportunity to bring you an example of what we call a rear-paw Ring Wolf.

Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 ring wolves track day BMW M3 E36 BMW M3
 
