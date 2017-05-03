Porsche Panamera Turbo Passes Truck at 183 MPH/295 KPH During Autobahn Sprint

It's been a while since we last brought you a tale from the neat asphalt of the German Autobahn. And we are now back in the game to talk about a sprint involving the second-generation Porsche Panamera.





The derivative found here is the current showroom range-topper, namely the 550 hp Panamera Turbo. Note that the stellar 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid incarnation of the Panny hasn't reached its customers yet.We can see the lavish Zuffenhausen machine going for a Sport Plus adventure, with the driver only stopping at 295 km/h (make that 183 mph).Keep in mind that we're looking at a four-door Porscha that can play the quarter-mile game in 11.5 seconds, while only requiring 3.3 seconds for the 100 km/h (62 mph) shenanigan.During its Autobahn run, the Porsche Panamera Turbo passes trucks as if these were standing. Those of you who aren't familiar with Germany's partially derestricted highways will be reminded that we're only looking at two lanes here.Of course, such a highway sprint will leave many wondering about the maximum velocity of the four-door Porscha.According to its maker, the second incarnation of the Turbo Panny can hit 305 km/h (189 mph). However, with the fact that Porsche likes to keep its figures on the conservative side being one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, independent testing has shown the land-land missile can climb considerably higher, with the 2017 Panamera Turbo climbing to 326 km/h (202 mph).Before we invite you to enjoy the no-speed-limit stunt below, we'll remind you that we're expecting to bring the new Panamera back under the spotlights soon.That's because the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid mentioned above was recently spotted flying on the Green Hell. And, as Green Hell aficionados among you know, Porsche needs to finish the game of Nurburgring chess the German automaker is playing with Alfa Romeo.